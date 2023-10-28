Rep. Good to Newsmax: Dems Must Condemn Hamas Sympathizers

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., says Democratic Party must disavow members with sympathies for Hamas unequivocally, arguing that those expressing support for the terrorist organization are, by their actions and words, aligning with anti-Semitic sentiments.

"The Democrat Party as a whole needs to unequivocally call out and condemn their own members who are Hamas sympathizers," Good told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

"Hamas supporters, quite frankly, they're anti-Semites based on their actions and their words."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., of Palestinian heritage, has openly criticized the policies of the Israeli government and earlier this year voiced her opposition by denouncing a House resolution in support of Israel in a floor speech, reported The Hill.

"Israel is an apartheid state. To assert otherwise, Mr. Speaker, in the face of this body of evidence, is an attempt to deny the reality and an attempt to normalize violence of apartheid," she said.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., also voting against support for Israel, recently demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel and spearheaded a coalition of progressive lawmakers calling on President Joe Biden to secure an immediate ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, according to The Hill.

"War and retaliatory violence doesn’t achieve accountability or justice; it only leads to more death and human suffering," she said. "The United States bears a unique responsibility to exhaust every diplomatic tool at our disposal to prevent mass atrocities and save lives … we need a ceasefire now."

As the majority, the Republican Party stands firmly united on Israeli support, as evidenced by the resounding 412-10-6 vote on a resolution following a surprise Hamas attack earlier this month, resulting in 1,400 Israeli casualties and over 200 citizens held hostage by the militant group.

In agreement, Good said, "I'm thankful that the Republican Party stands 100% united" in support of Israel.