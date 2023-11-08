Dems Call on Biden to Let Palestinians Stay in US

Top Democrats in both chambers of Congress are calling on President Joe Biden to allow "foreign nationals" from "the Palestinian territories" to stay in the United States, according to a letter obtained by The Daily Caller.

The draft missive is reportedly being circulated on Capitol Hill by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Citing a Senate source, Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers said the move from congressional Democrats was a call to "open the flood gates for Palestinians to come into the U.S."

"We urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States," the lawmakers wrote. "As you know, TPS and DED offer temporary relief from removal and work authorization for eligible foreign nationals who are unable to return safely to their home countries or part of a country."

"In light of ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories, consistent with President Biden's stated commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians," they added.

The letter comes after the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed more than 1,400 Israelis and left hundreds wounded or taken hostage. Israel has since launched an air and ground offensive in retaliation for the deadly incursion, drawing the ire of Palestinian supporters nationwide.

The lawmakers cited numbers from the United Nations (U.N.) on how many Palestinians have been displaced from their homes as a result of the conflict; U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has recently come under fire for statements that Israel interpreted as justifying Hamas' attack.

The letter made no mention of similar protections for Israeli nationals and did not bring up the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who have been displaced from their homes.

"U.S. Department of State statistics indicate that 7,241 nonimmigrant visas were issued to individuals holding Palestinian Authority (PA) travel documents in 2022, the most recent year for which such data is available," the letter said. "While the number of non-immigrant visas issued cannot provide an exact approximation of the number of Palestinians that would be eligible for TPS or DED, it makes clear that the number of beneficiaries would be small, while the benefit could be lifesaving."

"TPS or DED would enable Palestinians currently present in the U.S., including students, tourists, and workers, to be protected from a dangerous return to their homeland while affording them the ability to remain safely in the U.S. and to work legally to support themselves and their families," the lawmakers said.

"As such, we urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for TPS and/or to authorize DED for Palestinians in the United States without delay," they continued.

The letter was addressed to Biden but copies were also slated to be sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.