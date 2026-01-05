Starlink Offers Free Internet in Venezuela After Maduro Arrest

Elon Musk's Starlink announced it will provide free high-speed internet service to people in Venezuela through Feb. 3, following the arrest of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

In a post on X, Starlink said the service would be offered at no cost during the transition period.

"Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," the company wrote.

Musk reposted the announcement, adding, "In support of the people of Venezuela," alongside a Venezuelan flag emoji.

Townhall reported the move followed the Trump administration's capture of Maduro after years of U.S. criminal charges related to narcotics trafficking and other alleged offenses.

U.S. leaders had previously described Maduro as illegitimate following disputed elections.

Musk has publicly commented on Venezuela's political situation in recent weeks, expressing support for efforts aimed at changing the country's leadership.

On Jan. 18, as reports circulated that the Trump administration was seeking Maduro's removal, Musk wrote on X, "Maduro is hurting the people of Venezuela, just like his predecessor."

Musk has also suggested Maduro's removal could lead to economic improvement, posting in Spanish, "Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves."

Townhall noted the announcement has drawn mixed reactions.

Some critics of the Trump administration have opposed Maduro's removal, describing the operation as unnecessary or motivated by economic interests.

"Most dangerous thing in the world today is Donald Trump and the USA!" one protester said during a weekend demonstration.

Supporters of the operation, including members of the Venezuelan diaspora, have welcomed both Maduro's arrest and Starlink's decision to provide temporary internet access.

Venezuelan journalist Germania Rodriguez Poleo said the development represents a turning point for many citizens.

"We Venezuelans are very, VERY happy that our dictator has been arrested, removed, and will be put through a trial," Poleo said. "It's the first time we're seeing justice in 26 years."

Starlink has not said whether the free service may be extended beyond Feb. 3, nor has the company detailed how many users in Venezuela currently have access to the satellite internet system.

Maduro was escorted into a New York federal courtroom on Monday to answer to long-standing federal indictments for narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

The case is being handled by one of the oldest and most unconventional judges in the federal system, 92-year-old U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

He is a Clinton-era appointee and is known for pursuing a no-nonsense approach to cases before him.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to the charges.