Maduro Arraigned in NYC as 92-Year-Old Judge Takes High-Profile Case

The U.S. criminal case against deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is moving forward in a Manhattan federal courtroom before one of the judiciary's oldest and most unconventional jurists: 92-year-old U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton-era appointee known for running a tight ship and pushing lawyers to move.

Maduro appeared Monday in federal court in the Southern District of New York and pleaded not guilty to charges that include narco-terrorism and cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, according to court reporting and prosecutors' filings.

The appearance followed the unsealing of a superseding indictment that expands and updates allegations first brought in 2020, a case prosecutors say is tied to a long-running investigation of Venezuelan officials and drug trafficking networks.

In court, Maduro struck a defiant tone and disputed the legitimacy of his capture and prosecution. Outside, demonstrators gathered near the courthouse, reflecting the unusually charged political backdrop around a case the U.S. government has cast as one of its most consequential prosecutions of a foreign leader in decades.

Hellerstein's assignment has drawn notice largely because of his age, but lawyers who have practiced before him have long described a judge who is prepared, demanding and impatient with delay.

In complex matters, he is known for pressing attorneys to streamline presentations and avoid repetitive testimony.

Former prosecutors and defense lawyers have described Hellerstein as independent-minded and willing to make unpopular calls without regard for outside commentary.

The Maduro case landed before Hellerstein through the court's assignment system in a related, years-old prosecution that began in 2011, meaning he has had a window into aspects of the broader investigation for more than a decade.

The new indictment alleges Maduro and co-defendants used Venezuelan government power over decades to facilitate the movement of massive quantities of cocaine toward the United States, partnering with transnational criminal groups and armed organizations.

Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, is also charged and pleaded not guilty, according to reports from Monday's proceedings.

The filing accuses the defendants of using violence and intimidation to protect trafficking operations, allegations that carry potential life sentences if proven.

Maduro's defense is expected to fight the case on multiple fronts, including arguments over the legality of his seizure and claims of immunity tied to head-of-state status.

Prosecutors, in turn, have pointed to the U.S. government's position that it does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader following disputed elections.

The closest modern historical parallel frequently cited by legal observers is the U.S. prosecution of former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, who argued he could not be tried after being captured by U.S. forces.

Noriega ultimately lost that bid and was convicted after a lengthy trial.

Hellerstein has spent decades handling sprawling, politically sensitive litigation, including cases arising from the Sept. 11 attacks.

He has also overseen high-profile disputes involving President Donald Trump and his administration, adding to the attention now focused on how he will manage a case expected to be legally complex and closely watched.