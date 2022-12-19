Abrams Campaign Owes $1 Million to Vendors

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign owes about $1 million to vendors despite raising over $100 million during the election season, her former campaign manager told Axios on Monday.

Lauren Groh-Wargo said fundraising became difficult for the campaign due to a "cavalcade of negative press and negative polling" in the last few months of the election.

"We did not just lose, we got blown out," she said. "It was the most sub-optimal situation to be in. And we will be dealing with that situation for some time."

A former staffer who was not named told Axios that most campaign employees' paychecks ended just a week after Election Day, leaving some with "no idea how they're going to pay their rent in January."

The staffer added: "It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up."

Groh-Wargo told Axios: "Of course, I would have loved to do a lot of things differently. But I had to move as fast as possible."

She noted that the campaign provided health insurance benefits through November, adding, "We tried to do the best we could to make sure that help would be there for folks."

Campaign officials for Gov. Brian Kemp said that his staff were paid through November, while officials for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and GOP candidate Herschel Walker said that their staffers are being paid through December.