Georgia GOP Gov. Kemp Launches Federal PAC

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 27 November 2022 05:11 PM EST

Fresh off a resounding victory over Democrat firebrand Stacey Abrams, Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is taking his case to the nation, launching a federal political action committee fundraising apparatus.

The move suggests Kemp has plans to run for Senate when his term ends, which coincides with the 2026 reelection year for Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

Kemp has been campaigning with Republican candidate Herschel Walker, who is seeking to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the Dec. 6 runoff. Early voting began Saturday.

Kemp filed to create Hardworking Americans Inc. PAC with the Federal Election Commission, Axios reported Sunday.

Kemp defeated former President Donald Trump's endorsed GOP gubernatorial primary candidate in Georgia — former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.— and Abrams, giving him political cachet with establishment GOP donors who might not back Democrats or Trump Republicans.

After having kept Walker at an arm's length in the Nov. 8 midterm election, Kemp and Walker have been campaigning together in Georgia for the first time in recent weeks.

"We're all in to help get Herschel over the goal line and keep Georgia red for years to come!" senior Kemp adviser Cody Hall told Axios.

