WSJ: US Banks Eye Move Into Crypto With Joint Stablecoin

Thursday, 22 May 2025 10:42 PM EDT

Some of the biggest U.S. banks are exploring whether to team up to issue a joint stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The conversations have so far involved companies co-owned by JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and other large commercial banks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

But the newspaper said that the bank consortium discussions are in early, conceptual stages and could change.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The banks did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment late on Thursday.

Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, usually pegged to a fiat currency such as U.S. dollar, are commonly used by crypto traders to move funds between tokens.

One bank consortium possibility that has been discussed would be a model that lets other banks use the stablecoin, in addition to the co-owners of the Clearing House and Early Warning Services, the Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

Some regional and community banks have also considered whether to pursue a separate stablecoin consortium, it added.

Trump has promised to be the "crypto president," popularizing its mainstream use in the U.S. He has said he backs crypto because it can improve the banking system and increase the dominance of the dollar.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


