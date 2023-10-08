×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: squad | palistinians | israel

Democratic Socialists, Backed by 6 House Dems, Hold Pro-'Palestine' Rally in NYC

By    |   Sunday, 08 October 2023 10:34 AM EDT

The Democratic Socialists of America, which boasts six U.S. House of Representatives as members, announced a pro-“Palestine” rally in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed 600 Israelis.

The demonstration was set for 1 p.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway.

“In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid,” the New York City chapter of Democratic Socialists of America announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a series of tweets, the DSA held Israel responsible for the carnage, saying, “Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime — a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States.”

Most members of the “Squad” belong to the DSA organization. They include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; and Greg Casar, D-Texas, are also members.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn., also considered a member of the Squad, whose ranks now number eight, left the DSA’s Pittsburgh chapter after disagreements in 2021. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., another Squad member, was endorsed by the Boston chapter of the DSA, but doesn’t identify as socialist.

The rally is the latest event connecting the Squad to outright antisemitism. Ocasio-Cortez is a bitter critic of Israel, referring to the “occupation of Palestine” and during the 2018 Hamas-organized Gaza border riots accusing Israel of a “massacre.”

In 2020, she praised the support of at least 10 antisemitic groups for a letter issued by her and signed by other Democrats opposed to Israel’s possible annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria.

Omar in 2019 famously tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby” in reference to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and accused Israel of “hypnotizing” the world. She also sponsored a House resolution equating boycotting Israelis to boycotting Nazis. That year, Omar was voted “Antisemite of the Year” in a poll sponsored by the watchdog group Stop Antisemitism.

Courtesy of the Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Democratic Socialists of America, which boasts six U.S. House of Representatives as members, announced a pro-"Palestine" rally in New York City's Times Square on Sunday, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed 600 Israelis. The demonstration was set for...
squad, palistinians, israel
340
2023-34-08
Sunday, 08 October 2023 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved