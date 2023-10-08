Democratic Socialists, Backed by 6 House Dems, Hold Pro-'Palestine' Rally in NYC

The Democratic Socialists of America, which boasts six U.S. House of Representatives as members, announced a pro-“Palestine” rally in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed 600 Israelis.

The demonstration was set for 1 p.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway.

“In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid,” the New York City chapter of Democratic Socialists of America announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a series of tweets, the DSA held Israel responsible for the carnage, saying, “Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime — a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States.”

Most members of the “Squad” belong to the DSA organization. They include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; and Greg Casar, D-Texas, are also members.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn., also considered a member of the Squad, whose ranks now number eight, left the DSA’s Pittsburgh chapter after disagreements in 2021. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., another Squad member, was endorsed by the Boston chapter of the DSA, but doesn’t identify as socialist.

The rally is the latest event connecting the Squad to outright antisemitism. Ocasio-Cortez is a bitter critic of Israel, referring to the “occupation of Palestine” and during the 2018 Hamas-organized Gaza border riots accusing Israel of a “massacre.”

In 2020, she praised the support of at least 10 antisemitic groups for a letter issued by her and signed by other Democrats opposed to Israel’s possible annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria.

Omar in 2019 famously tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby” in reference to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and accused Israel of “hypnotizing” the world. She also sponsored a House resolution equating boycotting Israelis to boycotting Nazis. That year, Omar was voted “Antisemite of the Year” in a poll sponsored by the watchdog group Stop Antisemitism.

Courtesy of the Jewish News Syndicate.