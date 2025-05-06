WSJ: Intel Agencies Ordered to Boost Spying on Greenland

American intelligence agencies have been ordered to escalate spying efforts on Greenland by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Officials under DNI Tulsi Gabbard issued a "collection emphasis message" to the Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency last week, the Journal reported.

The Journal's report earned a rebuke from Gabbard.

"The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information. They are breaking the law and undermining our nation's security and democracy," she told the Journal in a statement.

Intel officials hope to glean more information about the independence movement in Greenland, attitudes on resource extraction by the U.S., and help in identifying people who support U.S. objectives, according to the report.

"Intelligence collection resources are inherently limited," a former intelligence official told the Journal, adding they're typically used for "perceived threats, not allied countries."

The directives mark movement by President Donald Trump and the administration in its pursuit of Greenland, which he has repeatedly said is necessary for national security of the U.S.

"We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it," Trump told a joint address to Congress in March. "One way or the other, we're going to get it."

Vice President J.D. Vance and other officials visited Greenland in late March. Donald Trump Jr. visited the island in early January.

"The president, what he said — of course, the media attacks it — but it's very common sense. It's look, this matters to our security; this matters to our missile defense, and we're going to protect America's interests come hell or high water," Vance told Newsmax on April 3.

Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Greenlanders are citizens of Denmark and the European Union.