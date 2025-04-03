WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jd vance | newsmax | greenland | denmark | donald trump | national | security

Vance: Protect Greenland Interests 'Come Hell or High Water'

Thursday, 03 April 2025 08:22 PM EDT

Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday reinforced that interest in Greenland is all about national security, telling Newsmax the United States will protect those interests "come hell or high water."

Vance joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about his trip to the autonomous Danish territory last week and to address President Donald Trump's remarks that he wouldn't take military force "off the table" in order to get Greenland.

"The president, what he said — of course, the media attacks it — but it's very common sense. It's look, this matters to our security; this matters to our missile defense, and we're going to protect America's interests come hell or high water," Vance told Schmitt.

In the aftermath of his trip there last week, Vance said Greenlanders have "made it very clear that they want to be independent of Denmark."

"Now, there's a worry there. The thing that I picked up on is they get about ... $60,000 per year per person in Greenland" from Denmark," Vance said. "What the president has said is we could give the people of Greenland way more money than that. Again, because the security matters to the United States of America.

"But yeah, I think they want to be independent from Denmark. And then once they do that, we can have a conversation about the relationship we'll have with the United States in Greenland," he added.

Thursday, 03 April 2025 08:22 PM
