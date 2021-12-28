Quarantine for Vaccinated NBA Personnel Shortened From 10 to Six Days

The NBA and its players union have agreed that asymptomatic league personnel will have their quarantine period shortened from 10 days to six days, a memo obtained by ESPN on Monday read.

Additionally, a rule that allowed those with two negative COVID-19 tests taken 24 hours apart to end quarantine prematurely will stay in place, the sports network reported.

The new rule comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to reflect a similar change of shortening the quarantine period from 10 to five days for the asymptomatic.

Under the new standard, players who test positive are considered to have tested positive on day zero, meaning they would be eligible to play on the seventh day.

As of the memo's release, 214 players have entered the league's health and safety protocols this season, and six NBA head coaches have entered protocols in the same period.

On Sunday, 28 players entered the health protocols, a single-day high for the 2021 season.

The COVID-19 omicron variant has led the NBA to postpone numerous games as teams struggle to find active players, even though the league boasts a 97% vaccination rate, with more than 60% having received a booster shot, according to The Hill.

On ESPN's "The NBA Today," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that omicron was responsible for as much as 90% of the league's recent COVID cases.