WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: speaker mike johnson | steve bannon | prison | legal

House Speaker Lauded for Supporting Steve Bannon

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 11:47 AM EDT

Steve Bannon praised House Speaker Mike Johnson for vowing Tuesday to file a legal brief in support of Bannon's emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to stay out of prison, Axios reported.

Bannon, former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to report to prison by July to serve a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena related to the  attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal appeals court last month upheld his conviction.

"Speaker Johnson and House leadership showed tremendous courage in repudiating the illegally constituted J6 Committee and its activities/investigations," Bannon, former adviser to former President Donald Trump, wrote in a text message to Axios.

Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., released a statement on the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group (BLAG) vote:

"The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group voted 3-2 to file a brief with the D.C. Circuit in the case against Steve Bannon. The amicus brief will be submitted after Bannon files a petition for rehearing en banc and will be in support of neither party. It will withdraw certain arguments made by the House earlier in the litigation about the organization of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during the prior Congress. House Republican Leadership continues to believe Speaker Pelosi abused her authority when organizing the Select Committee.”

Bannon was found guilty in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to be interviewed by the panel and divulge documents, The Hill reported. He is appealing the case to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bannon was ordered to report to prison by July 1 for a four-month sentence, and he has filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court to remain out of jail as he appeals his conviction, The Hill noted. 

Meanwhile, Johnson told Fox News that the GOP disagreed with how former Speaker Nancy Pelosi assembled the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans, and that it may have violated House rules.

Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected several GOP appointees to the panel and appointed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as its vice chair rather than a ranking member. 

Peter Malbin

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Steve Bannon praised House Speaker Mike Johnson for vowing Tuesday to file a legal brief in support of Bannon's emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to stay out of prison, Axios reported.
speaker mike johnson, steve bannon, prison, legal
365
2024-47-26
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved