SpaceX, NASA Cancel Crew Rescue Over Mechanical Snag

The NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 mission that was scheduled to launch just prior to 8pm on Wednesday has been canceled due to a hydraulics issue, according to officials.

"Great working with you today," Crew-10 Cmdr. Anne McClain of NASA said to launch controllers following the cancellation. "Kudos from the whole team, I know it was a lot of work to try to go, but like I said earlier, we'll be ready when the equipment is."

Just 45 minutes prior to launch, SpaceX scrubbed the mission after detecting an issue with the transporter-erector, the structure that brings the Falcon 9 to the launch pad and supports it after arrival. "This is a concern of basically just how the vehicle is held in place during release at liftoff," said Mike Ravenscroft, launch vehicle office manager with NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

What was originally a standard crew rotation for the International Space Station, the launch has taken on deeper significance as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon capsule will finally bring two stranded astronauts home. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been onboard the ISS since June, nine months longer than planned after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft developed a propulsion issue and was unable to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth.

The rescheduled launch could take place as early as Thursday or Friday of this week, depending on maintenance assessments by the SpaceX ground crew.

In addition to Wilmore and Williams, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are also scheduled to be returning in the Dragon capsule.