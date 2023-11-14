×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: social media | hate crimes | antisemitism | kathy hochul | new york | social media

NY Increases Social Media Monitoring, Citing Hate Crimes

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 09:27 PM EST

Kathy Hochul, New York's Democrat governor, revealed that her state was ramping up social media surveillance efforts in response to rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.

She made the announcement Monday that the state is "very focused on the data we're collecting from surveillance efforts" in response to a rise in incidents stemming from Israel's war against Hamas.

"We have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms," Hochul elaborated.

"Our media analysis, our social media analysis unit, has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence, direct threats to others," she added.

The increase in surveillance, she said, jumped primarily after the mass shooting in Buffalo in May of last year.

"If anyone thinks that they can get away with spreading hate and harming other New Yorkers and violating the law, you will be caught," Hochul warned.

Hochul also said the state will increase staffing to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Joint Terrorism Task Forces and that she will deploy state police to protect places of worship.

Newsmax has reached out to the New York governor's office.

The move comes months after a federal judge blocked a New York law prohibiting hate speech on social media as a violation of the First Amendment.

New York's law would have required social media websites to make it easy for users to report "incidents of hateful conduct" and to respond to complaints explaining how the matter is being handled.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kathy Hochul, New York's Democrat governor, revealed that her state was ramping up social media surveillance efforts in response to rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.
social media, hate crimes, antisemitism, kathy hochul, new york, social media
258
2023-27-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 09:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved