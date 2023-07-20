Washington Commanders' Owner Snyder to Earn $6B in Sale

Dan Snyder, the embattled owner of the Washington Commanders, stands to earn $6.05 billion if the NFL votes to approve Josh Harris' purchase of the NFL team, a move that would provide a fresh start for the struggling franchise as Snyder finds himself under growing pressure from former employees, NFL owners, and politicians following allegations of financial malfeasance and sexual harassment made against team executives and Snyder himself.

Snyder paid $800 million for the franchise in 1999, meaning he would earn a return of nearly 700% on his original investment.

NFL owners are expected to approve the sale to Harris and his investment partners, according to news reports.

The NFL has twice investigated claims made against Snyder and the Commanders for sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, including a claim by a former female employee who accused Snyder of sexual assault and harassment on a team plane in 2009.

But Snyder has declined interview attempts from attorney and lead investigator for the NFL in the second probe, Mary Jo White, multiple times, according to the Washington Post. The first probe found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and more misconduct within the organization. The team was fined $10 million, and Snyder was forced to hand over day-to-day operations to his wife, Tanya.

The District of Columbia, though, sued Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of lying to fans about an inquiry into sexual misconduct and a hostile work environment.

Jack Kent Cooke, Snyder's predecessor, won three Super Bowl titles during his 25 years as owner of the team.

"Snyder alienated the fans and his fellow owners," said John Kent Cooke, Jack's son and Washington's former team president. "And that, to me, is more important than not winning, because you can't win the Super Bowl every year. God knows we tried when we had it. But as long as you're competitive and you make that attempt, then the fans will understand, and they'll follow your ownership.