SNL Mocks Walz, Harris in Skit on VP Debate

"Saturday Night Live" portrayed a skit making fun of Tim Walz’s debate appearance and mocking Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for managing to get through her running mate's performance against Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance last week only by drinking wine, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

Comedian Maya Rudolph once again played the role of Harris, with Andy Samberg in the role of her husband Doug Emhoff as they pretended to watch the debate in horror.

“OK, OK. He’s out there just doing his thing, whatever that may be,” Rudolph’s Harris tried to reassure herself while drinking wine.

She then began having doubts about not choosing “Josh” — supposedly referring to the brand of wine, not Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who had been a top contender along with Walz to be her vice presidential candidate, the Post reported.

Samberg’s Emhoff then attempted to convince her that Walz wouldn’t “say something crazy” just as Walz (played by comedian Jim Gaffigan) repeated one of his major blunders from last week’'s debate by saying, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

At that point, Rudolph’s Harris broke her wine glass in distress.

The skit continued as President Joe Biden, played by Dana Carvey, came into the room, apparently unaware of where he was and said, “You’re not here, I’ll come back later.”

Comedian Bowen Yang, playing Vance, also made fun of the Ohio senator for his defense of former President Donald Trump’s handling of the Affordable Care Act and for saying that Trump “peacefully gave over power” after losing the 2020 election.

“We said no fact-checking,” Yang's Vance said.

Gaffigan’s Walz quickly replied, “If we’re allowed to stand up here and lie, then I would like to say I actually was in Tiananmen Square,” referring to the Minnesota governor’s falsehoods about being in Hong Kong during the 1989 crackdown.