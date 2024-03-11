×
Snickers Denies Biden's Shrinkflation Comments

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 05:05 PM EDT

The company behind the Snickers candy bar has released a statement denying that they have reduced the size of their product while charging the same price, a process known as "shrinkflation."

During his State of the Union address last week, Biden said that major snack makers are charging customers the same amount for less product and called on Congress to address "shrinkflation," in legislation.

"In fact, the snack companies think you won't notice if they change the size of the bag and put a hell of a lot fewer — same — same size bag — put fewer chips in it. No, I'm not joking. It's called shrinkflation," Biden said during his speech.

"You probably all saw that commercial on Snickers bars. And you get — you get charged the same amount, and you got about, I don't know, 10 percent fewer Snickers in it," he added.

Mars, Inc., denied the premise.

"We have not reduced the size of Snickers singles for share size in the U.S. Like many industries, we continue to face high inflation and spikes in material costs; however, we work to absorb these extra costs wherever possible to provide affordable treats and the best value," the company said in a statement to CNN correspondent Scott Jennings.

"Final prices are always at the discretion of the retailer, but we make every effort to minimize costs to provide a full range of delicious products," it added.

