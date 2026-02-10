Rep. Messmer Pushes to Make SNAP Online Grocery Program Permanent

Rep. Mark Messmer announced on Tuesday that he introduced legislation to make permanent a federal pilot program that allows recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase groceries online, a move supporters say would modernize food assistance while providing regulatory certainty to retailers.

The Indiana Republican said making the program permanent would benefit working families who rely on SNAP while encouraging broader participation from retailers.

"The SNAP Online Access Act makes grocery shopping more convenient for families that are working hard to support themselves," Messmer said. "Giving this program permanence encourages retailers, state agencies, and customer advocates to support SNAP participants with a more modern approach to feeding their families."

The SNAP Online Access Act would codify a pilot program launched in 2019 that expanded access to online grocery purchasing for low-income families. What began with eight retailers in eight states has since grown to hundreds of grocers nationwide, serving millions of SNAP participants.

The bill would also establish oversight parameters for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure taxpayer funds are protected, addressing concerns about program integrity as online purchasing expands.

California Democrat Rep. Adam Gray, a co-sponsor of the measure, said the legislation reflects bipartisan agreement on the need for stability in food assistance programs.

"This bill will provide retailers with the regulatory clarity they need to best serve both our rural and urban communities and ensure families can continue to access the services they depend on," Gray said.

The proposal has drawn support from major grocery and retail groups — including the National Grocers Association, the Food Industry Association and the National Association of Convenience Stores — as well as delivery platforms such as DoorDash and Instacart, which currently process SNAP transactions online.

Industry groups said permanent authorization would allow retailers to invest more confidently in online systems while expanding access for families in areas with limited grocery options, including rural and underserved communities.

The National Council on Aging also endorsed the legislation, citing its potential to improve food access for older Americans who rely on SNAP.

The bill's introduction comes as lawmakers from both parties increasingly focus on modernizing federal benefit programs amid changing consumer habits and continued concerns over food affordability.

The legislation has not yet been scheduled for committee consideration.