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Tags: shutdown | airports | tsa | travel | security

TSA Absences May Force Small Airport Closures

Thursday, 19 March 2026 10:55 AM EDT

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Thursday that if a partial government shutdown continues, small airports could soon shut down as 50,000 airport security officers go without pay.

Since Sunday, around 10% of Transportation Security Administration airport personnel have failed to show for work daily - about five times the normal rate. That's led to long security lines at a number of major airports.

Duffy said in a CNBC interview that if the standoff continues into next week, the government might have to take extraordinary steps.

He noted that next week TSA officers are set to miss another full paycheck on March 27 and said things are likely to get worse as that approaches.

"As we get into next week and they are about to miss another payment, this is going to look like child's play what's happening right now," Duffy said. "You're going to see small airports, I believe, shut down. You're going to see extensive lines."

On Tuesday, around 30% of TSA officers did not show up at New York JFK, Pittsburgh and Houston Bush and 40% at Houston Hobby, the Homeland Security Department said.

Some airports have closed a number of security checkpoints and others are working to raise money to help TSA workers buy food or other essentials as they go without pay. Major airline CEOs have called for a quick end to the standoff.

DHS said 366 TSA officers have left during the shutdown. Last fall, a 43-day government shutdown led to widespread flight disruptions and the FAA ordered a 10% flight cut at major airports.

DHS funding lapsed on February 13 after Congress failed to reach a deal on immigration enforcement reforms demanded by Democrats. Airlines are expecting a record-breaking spring travel period, with 171 million passengers expected to fly, up 4% from the same two-month period last year.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Thursday that if a partial government shutdown continues, small airports could soon shut down as 50,000 airport security officers go without pay. Since Sunday, around 10% of Transportation Security Administration airport...
shutdown, airports, tsa, travel, security
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2026-55-19
Thursday, 19 March 2026 10:55 AM
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