Student Shot, Injured at North Carolina High School

A student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina was shot on Wednesday by an unidentified suspect, an incident that forced the school into lockdown.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced after the shooting, which took place not long after 12 p.m. at a school with more than 1,500 students, that one student was injured in the incident and that police are actively searching for the suspect.

Local NBC affiliate WXII 12 News reports that the school was placed on lockdown before students were transported to the Harris Teeter Shopping Center, where parents could pick them up. The injured student, who has not been identified publicly, was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. Local law enforcement notes that no other student or staff member was injured during the shooting.

“Many schools in the area are also on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office added. “There has not been another incident but it is out of an abundance of caution.”

Special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from the agency’s Charlotte office have also responded to the shooting.

Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines said in a statement: "This is a still evolving event. The police have kept me informed but there's nothing definitive to add at this point. Obviously we are very, very saddened that this has happened in our community and our prayers are with the young person who was injured."