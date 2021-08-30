Plano Police Shoot Masked Gunman in Headquarters

Police in Plano, Texas on Sunday shot a masked man armed with a handgun after he opened fire inside police headquarters in the direction of two people, who were unharmed, in the lobby, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The man, who has not been identified, entered the building at 12:15 p.m. where he was reportedly “behaving erratically” upon entering before leaving and returning again, which is when he began firing. Officials said at a press conference later that day that the man had been in a verbal altercation with a civilian employee and another person, neither of whom have been identified, just before shooting.

Two law enforcement officers in the building responded to the shooting and fired at the gunman, hitting him. Police did not specify how many times the man was shot, or if both of the officers who responded fired, but he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred not long after police in Garland, Texas responded to a fatal shooting in which a Lyft driver, who has not been identified, was shot after either dropping off or picking up a rider. The person who had reported the shooting told police that the victim’s car had been stolen, and it was later found outside the Plano headquarters following the shooting, though Garland police did not confirm whether or not the gunman is a suspect in this killing.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Garland police spokesperson Matthew Pesta said at a news conference on Sunday. “There’s probably more questions than answers at this point.”

A spokesperson for the Plano Police Department said in a statement to The Hill: "At this time, there are no updates to the shooting incident in our lobby. Garland PD is handling the homicide investigation in their city. As soon as we have any new info to release on our investigation, we will be putting out a news release and posting it on our Facebook page."