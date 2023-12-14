Storm Merger Threatens NE With Rain, Texas With Snow

Two storm systems are poised to merge, which could bring more than three inches of rain to cities in the northeast as well as snow to Texas this weekend just as Christmas travel begins in earnest.

The Fox Forecast Center predicts delays on the roads and at airports beginning Saturday morning. At least 20 states could be affected by the merging storms, impacting a good share of the 115 million Americans who are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the holidays.

"If those two phases together, then you're talking a much stronger system that is going to continue to kind of get shifted up in the jet stream, move up the coastline," Fox Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said. "The placement of that low is going to be one thing for us to watch very closely."

Texas is bracing for rain and snow over the weekend while Boston; New York; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia could see more than three inches of rain.

"Timing is everything," Fox Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "When you're talking about Sunday, Monday, this is when we're watching all of this energy coming together."

Meteorologists are also warning of wind gusts that could reach up to 45 mph.