×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Tornado severe weather tennessee kentucky

Tennessee Tornados Kill 6, Extensive Damage

a storm cloud
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 09 December 2023 07:50 PM EST

Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage with tens of thousands of residents without power.

"At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," the Montgomery County in Tennessee said on its Facebook page.

Three more deaths were reported in the suburbs of Nashville, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said on X, formerly called Twitter.

More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

"This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes," Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was damage to several homes in the city of Clarksville.

Multiple trees, power lines and houses were also hit by storms in the rural town of Dresden, emergency services said.

Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, has a population of over 220,000.

Officials also urged people to stay off the roads as emergency services were responding to the situation in different areas.

"We are still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster," the Montgomery County said in its Facebook statement. A local school and church were set-up to shelter those displaced or in need of assistance, the statement added.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.

"This is a day that nobody wanted or expected," Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. "We know there's extensive damage throughout the community."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage with tens of thousands of residents without power."At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two...
Tornado severe weather tennessee kentucky
297
2023-50-09
Saturday, 09 December 2023 07:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved