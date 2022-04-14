4 Senate Republicans Introduce Resolution to Block Biden's Gun Control

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced he is partnering with three other GOP senators to block President Joe Biden's administration from changing federal gun rules.

Cruz, along with Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Mike Lee, R-Utah will introduce a Congressional Review Act Joint Resolution of Disapproval to prevent the Justice Department from implementing new rules regarding firearms.

One would redefine a "firearm" under federal law in an effort to crack down on "ghost guns" that are sold in parts, and another would require that people with federal firearms licenses to retain those records permanently.

"For the past two years, we've seen crime rates skyrocket all across the country, aided by Democrats' soft-on-crime policies and left-wing district attorneys operating like progressive activists instead of law enforcement officers," Cruz wrote in a statement. "Democrats would love nothing more than to shift the blame and stoke anti-gun sentiment, and create a permanent national gun registry in the process."

"By introducing this resolution, we're pushing back — we want to stop the Biden administration from issuing the final rule expanding the definition of firearms and instituting a national gun registry, we want to stop the false narrative that links the rise in crime to 'ghost guns,' and firearms, and we want to protect law-abiding citizens who are exercising their Second Amendment rights."

Lankford noted there is already federal law prohibiting felons from owning guns and new gun laws are merely going to strip constitutional rights from "law-abiding citizens."

"Crime is going up in far-left cities because of soft-on-crime policies. Biden's response is to clamp down on guns put together in a kit. Federal law already prohibits felons from owning or possessing any gun, including so called 'ghost guns,'" Lankford wrote in the statement.

"This is another attempt by the Biden Administration to strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights instead of addressing the failed policies that have led to increased crime across the country.

"This action by the Biden administration is not going to solve rising crime rates. Sen. Cruz and I are pushing to overturn this rule and will introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn it."