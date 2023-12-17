Turley: Fmr Cardin Staffer Could Face Legal Trouble

A former Senate staffer who allegedly took part in a sex video filmed in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room may find himself facing charges, attorney and professor at George Washington University Law Jonathan Turley wrote in a blog post.

"Staffers have access into such rooms," Turley wrote, "but the question is whether this unofficial use would constitute trespass. It also uses an official area for personal purposes, though it is not clear if there were any commercial benefits garnered from the video found on various sites."

Footage of the X-rated fling was published by The Daily Caller Friday. Capitol Police confirmed they are aware of the situation involving a former legislative aide for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

One spokeswoman from Cardin's office told the New York Post that 24-year-old "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Cardin's staffer may have gained access to Hart Senate Office Building Room 216 after the congressman replaced the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to Turley, charges may be filed if the explicit acts are deemed to have been done "in public."

"The question is whether this is 'in public' in a locked committee room — any more than sex in a congressional office after hours would be viewed as 'in public.'"

Turley went on to note that in "the controversy involving Maese-Czeropski, the video was posted to a private group for gay men. ... The group posting does not suggest a private intimate video shared between a couple.

"The site does not appear to generate revenue, which could have bearing on potential charges. Using the congressional space for commercial purposes can factor into possible charges.

"The Capitol police could argue that this constitutes purloining or using government property for personal purposes," Turley posited.

"The key factor is the fact that this videotape was made with the apparent intent to publish or show others. Sex in congressional offices — by both members and staff — have long been known to occur on Capitol Hill. Yet, this was a public hearing room, albeit closed at the time, and a tape made for what appears public viewing."

The former aide, who appeared in a campaign video alongside President Joe Biden, expressed regret for the recorded event, which took place around an area where Democrat Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Chris Coons of Delaware sat during a recent meeting.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Maese-Czeropski wrote: "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.

"While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters."