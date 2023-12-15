Report: Dem Staffer Filmed Sex Tape in Senate Building

A staffer for Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland filmed himself having sex in the Hart Senate Office Building, The Washington Free Beacon reported Friday.

The legislative aide, identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, posted a slate of obscene content under the pseudonym "Andre" on X, formerly Twitter. One of those was the video, filmed with a second unknown man.

A source identified the room as No. 216 of the Hart building to The Daily Caller, which was the first outlet to publish a blurred version of the video. It was first reported on by The Spectator.

It is not the first time Maese-Czeropski appears to have caused controversy.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, claimed Maese-Czeropski screamed "Free Palestine" at him in the Cannon House Office Building on Wednesday while he was talking to NBC News' Ali Vitali.

"We're just having a casual conversation, and out of nowhere, this guy beelines up to me visibly shaking — he's very upset in my presence because he's a snowflake," Miller, who is Jewish, said at the time.

"And he just comes right back up to me and was like, 'Free Palestine.' And I was like, 'Okay.' ... I'm not going to give him a reaction because that's what he wants," he added.

President Joe Biden previously featured Maese-Czeropski in a 2020 campaign advertisement, prompting thanks from Maese-Czeropski's mother.

"Thank you for including my son, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, in your thoughtful message to everyone who has supported you,'' she wrote. "He has worked tirelessly with the DNC of Virginia. Congratulations to All!!"

Cardin's office has not yet publicly addressed the reports.