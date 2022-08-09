×
Tags: senate | gop | primary | wisconsin | ron johnson

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Easily Wins Wisconsin Primary

ron johnson speaks before a senate committee hearing
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 09:34 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has cruised in his GOP Senate primary Tuesday, easily defeating David Schroeder, according to Decision Desk HQ's quick projection.

DDHQ called the race at 9:16 p.m. ET, just minutes after polls closed.

Ousting Johnson has never been a bigger priority for Democrats with majority control of the Senate on the line. He is the only incumbent Senate Republican seeking reelection this year in a state that President Joe Biden carried. But Johnson has proven tough to beat as he has grown from a tea party outsider into one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters and Wisconsin's senior senator.

This election is Johnson's first against someone other than Russ Feingold, whom he defeated in 2010 and then in a 2016 rematch, losses that still sting liberals in the swing state. Johnson is running for a third term after previously saying he wouldn't.

"Democrats will walk through fire and across broken glass to beat Ron Johnson," Democrat  strategist Joe Zepecki said.

Johnson raised about $7 million in donations between April and June, more than the entire Democrat field.

In a state that Trump won in 2016 and lost in 2020 by a nearly equal number of votes, the election will once again likely come down to who can win over independents, a small but key group.

"The power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate," Johnson tweeted before the primary. "Socialist policies have produced this mess, & a radical left Senator from Wisconsin is not the solution."

Johnson was first elected as a fiscal conservative, known for attacking spending and intent on lowering the national debt. In recent years, as the coronavirus rose and Trump fell, he became a lightning rod for anti-science positions and calls for election integrity.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 09:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

