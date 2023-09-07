×
Tags: senate | fcc | anna gomez

Senate to Vote on Biden's FCC Nominee

By    |   Thursday, 07 September 2023 01:52 PM EDT

The Senate will vote Thursday to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill an open seat on the Federal Communications Commission, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden nominated longtime telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez, who worked at the FCC for more than a decade as the deputy chief of the agency’s international bureau and as head of the landline bureau, in May following the withdrawal of his previous nominee, public interest advocate Gigi Sohn. The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday moved to advance the nomination, which the full Senate will vote on this Thursday.

“Ms. Gomez is a dedicated public servant with 25 years of experience in the telecom industry,” Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said Wednesday in her opening remarks during the panel’s hearing. “Ms. Gomez has demonstrated she has the experience and judgment to be highly effective in this role as Commissioner.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the ranking Republican on the panel, criticized Gomez for not doing more "to disavow heavy-handed net neutrality rules,” and said he would not vote in favor of her nomination.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
