Senate Dem Candidates Vastly Outraise GOP in Battlegrounds

Democrat Senate candidates across the top 10 battleground states vastly outraised Senate Republicans last quarter, raising $203 million to the Republicans' $83 million, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that the GOP in the upper chamber had been warning for weeks that the collective haul of its candidates was likely to be surpassed by Democrat fundraising efforts, but the final numbers revealed that Senate Democrats raised nearly 2.5 times the amount Republicans did.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, three battleground Democrats each raised more than $30 million and all but three Democrats in the top 10 battleground states outraised their GOP opponents by at least a 2:1 margin, according to the outlet.

Here's a look at the fundraising disparities in the top Senate races:

Arizona: Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego pulled in $21.8 million, almost 2.5 times as much as Republican Kari Lake's nearly $9 million.

Florida: Former Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell raised $15.1 million in the last quarter, which is three times as much as the $4.9 million Republican Sen. Rick Scott brought in.

Maryland: Democrat Angela Alsobrooks raised $13.4 million, or four times as much as former Gov. Larry Hogan, who raked in $3.3 million for the state's open Senate seat.

Michigan: Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin outraised Republican Rep. Mike Rogers by 4:1, bringing in $18.2 million compared to her opponent's $4.5 million last quarter.

Montana: Vulnerable Democrat Sen. Jon Tester not only outraised his opponent, Republican Tim Sheehy, by more than three times, but also outraised his fellow Democrats by pulling in $32.2 million last quarter, versus Sheehy's $9.7 million.

Nebraska: Despite her unexpectedly tight reelection battle, Republican Sen. Deb Fischer only raised $1.2 million, while independent challenger Dan Osborn pulled in $3.3 million.

Nevada: Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen came the closest to her GOP opponent's fundraising haul last quarter, raising $12.1 million to Sam Brown's $8.5 million.

Ohio: Incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown raised $30.7 million — nearly five times as much as GOP rival Bernie Moreno's $6.5 million.

Pennsylvania: Republican Dave McCormick, a former CEO of one of the world's largest hedge funds, raked in $7.6 million last quarter, which was less than half of Sen. Bob Casey's nearly $16 million haul.

Texas: While GOP Sen. Ted Cruz raised $17.2 million — more than any other vulnerable Republican — it wasn't enough to surpass Democrat Rep. Colin Allred, who totaled $30.3 million.

Wisconsin: Out of Eric Hovde's $11.6 million fundraising haul last quarter, $7 million came from funds he loaned himself. Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin brought in $13.6 million, however.