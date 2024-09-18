Senate Panel Adopts Transparency Bill on Trump Shooting

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday adopted a bill introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., which would require the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security to declassify all information related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Jump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Today the Homeland Security Committee UNANIMOUSLY adopted my bill demanding Secret Service & DHS stop stonewalling and give us ALL the documents and information related to the Trump assassination attempt in Butler," Hawley wrote in a post on X.

"We're one step closer to the truth," he added.

Hawley on Monday released a report filled with whistleblower allegations that are "highly damaging to the credibility" of the Secret Service in relation to the assassination attempt on Trump.

"On July 13, 2024, former President Donald J. Trump was nearly killed by an assassin's bullet while hosting a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Secret Service failed to prevent it," Hawley's report stated. "It was the most stunning breakdown in presidential security since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan."

The findings "reveal a compounding pattern of negligence, sloppiness, and gross incompetence that goes back years, all of which culminated in an assassination attempt that came inches from succeeding," he wrote.

The Trump Assassination Attempt Transparency Act would also require the Director of National Intelligence to produce a report to Congress on the rally containing and expanding upon the declassified information required by the act and require the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to certify to Congress that the Director of National Intelligence has complied with the bill's requirements.