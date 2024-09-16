WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | assassination | attempt | phone call | secret service | protection

Trump, Biden Have 'Cordial' Call After Assassination Attempt

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 10:29 PM EDT

The White House said President Joe Biden had a "cordial" phone call with former President Donald Trump on Monday, one day after a second apparent attempt on Trump's life. In a statement, Trump said, "We had a very nice call. It was about Secret Service protection."

In an email, a White House official said, "President Biden just spoke with former President Trump, and conveyed his relief that he is safe. The two shared a cordial conversation and former President Trump expressed his thanks for the call."

Earlier Monday, Biden told reporters the Secret Service needed more help, saying, "I think the Congress should respond to their needs, if they, in fact, need more Service people. So, that's what we're going to be talking about."

Authorities on Monday charged 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh with two federal gun crimes after he allegedly pushed the muzzle of a rifle through the fence of Trump's West Palm Beach, Florida golf course while the former president was playing. The FBI said in a news conference it was investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

In an interview Monday, Trump blamed "rhetoric" from Biden and Trump's opponent Vice President Kamala Harris for provoking violence against him.

Trump told Fox Digital, "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out."

Sunday's assassination attempt came almost exactly two months after a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing the former president's ear, killing a firefighter, and injuring two others.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House said President Joe Biden had a "cordial" phone call with former President Donald Trump on Monday, one day after a second apparent attempt on Trump's life.
donald trump, joe biden, assassination, attempt, phone call, secret service, protection
273
2024-29-16
Monday, 16 September 2024 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved