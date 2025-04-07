Trump: 'Not Going to Bend'

President Donald Trump doubled down on his tariffs position on Monday, taking to his Truth Social platform to point to a number of things that are happening amid the global market meltdown since his "Liberation Day" tariffs were announced last week.

"Rates are plummeting, oil prices are plummeting, deregulation is happening. President Trump is not going to bend," Trump wrote, quoting Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

The president included a clip of Bartiromo's "Mornings with Maria" show, in which she highlighted several things taking place as the markets whipsawed early Monday.

Bartiromo also said that Trump is trying to restore American independence so the United States is less reliant on foreign countries for essential goods.

"He told me a number of times that he's trying to build the economy and make it independent, as opposed to relying on China for things like prescription drugs," Bartiromo said in the clip.

Wall Street reacted with confusion in morning trading on Monday, after headlines declared that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Trump would consider a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariff rollout.

"I think the president is going to decide what the president is going to decide," Hassett told Fox News when asked specifically if Trump would consider a 90-day pause on implementation.

Stocks immediately surged until the White House put out a statement on X calling the reports of a 90-day pause "wrong" and "fake news."

Stocks reportedly sold off again once the administration clarified Hassett's remarks.