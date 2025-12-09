Senate Faces Vote Next Week to Block Trump on Venezuela

A Democrat-led effort in the Senate to restrict President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Venezuela could be headed for a vote next week.

A War Powers resolution floated by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would bar U.S. military strikes on Venezuela unless Congress authorizes them.

Lawmakers renewed the push after Trump told Politico on Tuesday that he is not ruling out hitting targets "on land very soon" as his administration expands a maritime campaign aimed at alleged drug-smuggling networks in the Caribbean.

Since September, U.S. forces have reportedly sunk 23 boats suspected of transporting narcotics, resulting in 87 deaths. The White House said the strikes are deterring cartel-linked vessels and protecting U.S. shores.

"Nobody wants to drive boats to America loaded up with drugs anymore," Trump told Politico. "And we're gonna hit 'em on land very soon, too."

Kaine told Politico that Trump's comments could shift votes toward his resolution.

"I hope this will get more votes on my 'no war in Venezuela without a vote from Congress' plan when it comes up next week," Kaine said. "We're 100 days into a military action that has killed almost 90 people, forced the retirement of the SOUTHCOM commander, led to one of our critical allies — the U.K. — not sharing intel with us. And we haven't even had a public hearing on this yet."

However, several of Kaine's claims remain disputed or unconfirmed. The Pentagon has not said Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, the retiring head of U.S. Southern Command, was forced out because of the Venezuela strikes, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described his departure only as a scheduled retirement.

Reports that the United Kingdom temporarily reduced certain intelligence-sharing channels have not been acknowledged by either government, and administration officials insist the campaign is lawful under existing counter-narcotics authorities. The White House also maintains the operations do not constitute "hostilities" under the War Powers Act.

The vote expected next week would represent the most serious congressional effort to challenge Trump's strategy, which has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and a small number of Republicans who argue the administration is edging toward a broader conflict without public debate. Supporters of the resolution claim Congress must reassert its constitutional role before any expansion to land strikes inside Venezuela.

Republican leaders, however, have largely backed Trump's latitude to strike cartel-linked targets, arguing the president is operating well within his authority and that cartel networks tied to Venezuela present a national-security threat that requires swift action.

Paul is the only Republican publicly supporting the resolution. In November, Kaine's resolution was defeated in the Senate by a 51-49 vote, with Paul and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as the only Republicans in support. Democrats will need additional GOP defections to pass it should it come to a vote next week.

Even if the measure clears the Senate, the House would still need to act – a similar resolution has been floated in the lower chamber by Democrat Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, along with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Trump has indicated he would oppose any limits on his ability to confront narcotics traffickers overseas.