Bipartisan Push Seeks to Block US Strike on Venezuela

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., joined three Democrat senators on Wednesday in filing a War Powers Resolution to block the Trump administration from using the U.S. military against Venezuela without congressional authorization, a rare bipartisan effort to curb potential military action abroad.

The move came a day after Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., joined two Democrats in filing a similar resolution in the House to bar any U.S. military engagement in hostilities within or against Venezuela absent approval from Congress.

The introduction of the resolutions follows President Donald Trump's recent declaration that the airspace "above and surrounding Venezuela" should be treated as "closed in its entirety" as part of a pressure campaign on dictator Nicolás Maduro's socialist regime.

The U.S. has beefed up its military presence in the Caribbean as it cracks down on drug trafficking from South America.

Because U.S. forces have not been introduced into hostilities in Venezuela, this week's filings do not trigger the War Powers Resolution's 15-day clock for a forced House vote.

That procedural fast-track only applies once the president files a War Powers report after military action begins.

"The American people do not want to be dragged into endless war with Venezuela without public debate or a vote," Paul said in a news release. "We ought to defend what the Constitution demands: deliberation before war."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined Paul on the Senate resolution. Massie was joined in the House resolution by Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

"The Constitution does not permit the executive branch to unilaterally commit an act of war against a sovereign nation that hasn't attacked the United States," Massie said in a news release. "Congress has the sole power to declare war against Venezuela.

"Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."

Schumer echoed Massie's sentiments.

"Since the founding of our Republic, the Constitution has vested one power clearly and exclusively in Congress: the power to declare war. Let's be clear: Congress has not declared war on Venezuela," Schumer said. "There is nothing ‘America first' about sending U.S. troops into danger for a mission the administration cannot justify, cannot explain, and has no legal authority to launch."

A War Powers Resolution allows Congress to prohibit the president from engaging in hostilities without explicit authorization, and the unusual coalition of libertarian-leaning Republicans and Democrat leaders underscores broad unease about entering another conflict without a defined mandate.

Because the measures are joint resolutions, they would require approval by both chambers of Congress and ultimately would need Trump's signature, or a two-thirds majority to override a veto, to take effect.

That gives the resolutions long odds unless sponsors can assemble a veto-proof coalition, an uncommon feat on foreign-policy limits given wide political divides in Congress.