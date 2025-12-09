Trump Won't Rule Out Force to Oust Venezuela's Maduro

President Donald Trump on Monday refused to rule out ordering U.S. military action in Venezuela to remove corrupt leader Nicolás Maduro.

In a wide-ranging interview with Politico, Trump repeatedly declined to discuss operational details while signaling that the administration is escalating pressure on Caracas, citing narcotics trafficking and the export of violent criminals as major U.S. security threats.

Asked directly whether Americans could see troops on the ground in Venezuela, Trump said he would not comment on strategy.

Pressed again on a possible ground invasion, he responded: "I don't want to rule in or out. I don't talk about it," arguing that discussing military options publicly would be irresponsible.

Trump also said Maduro's "days are numbered," while portraying his posture as both pro-American and pro-Venezuelan people.

He said his goal is for Venezuelans "to be treated well" and described Venezuelan Americans as hardworking and strongly supportive of him politically.

The president tied Venezuela's instability to U.S. border and crime concerns, accusing the Maduro regime of sending "millions of people" into the United States, including "many from prisons," drug traffickers, and gang members.

Trump specifically highlighted Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan-born criminal organization that U.S. officials have linked to transnational crime, human trafficking, and narcotics networks.

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned leaders of Tren de Aragua, describing the group's expansion across the Western Hemisphere and its involvement in a wide range of violent criminal activity.

Trump also defended a hard-line counternarcotics approach in the region, claiming maritime interdiction and strikes have sharply reduced drug flow by sea.

