Sen. Markey Pushes Automakers to Keep AM Radios

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is pushing automakers to continue to manufacture vehicles that include AM radios.

Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, wrote 20 car manufacturers requesting that they maintain AM radios in vehicles, including new electric vehicles (EVs).

Some manufacturers have begun discontinuing AM radios in new vehicles, particularly EVs, due to batteries and other technology creating an electromagnetic interference with AM radio waves, significantly impairing audio quality.

"Broadcast AM radio remains a crucial, cost-free source of news, sports, and weather, and, more importantly, is an essential medium for public safety officials — including the president — to communicate with the public during emergencies," Markey wrote.

"Although EVs can cause electromagnetic interference with AM radio signals, car manufacturers appear to have developed innovative solutions to this problem. Therefore, as the United States works to meet President [Joe] Biden's goal of 50 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030, we urge your company to maintain broadcast AM radio in its vehicles to ensure that consumers have access to critical emergency response information."

Markey sent letters to BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

"Despite innovations such as the smartphone and social media, AM/FM broadcast radio remains the most dependable, cost-free, and accessible communication mechanism for public officials to communicate with the public during times of emergency," Markey wrote.

"As a result, any phase-out of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem during emergencies. Although the auto industry's investments in electric vehicles are critical to addressing the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, automakers need not sacrifice the benefits of radio in the process."

Markey, in his letters, pointed out that "before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 90 percent of Americans ages 12 and older — totaling hundreds of millions of people — listened to AM or FM radio each week, higher than the percentage that watch television (56 percent) or own a computer (77 percent)."

California has adopted a plan setting yearly rising zero-emission vehicle rules starting in 2026 that phases out gasoline-only new car sales by 2035. New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has said her state will adopt similar plans.