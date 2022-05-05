LA County DA's Office Won't Charge Alleged Chappelle Attacker With Felony

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Thursday said it would not charge the armed man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl with a felony.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking Chappelle Tuesday night while carrying a knife that looked like a handgun.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct," a spokesman for the DA's office said.

"The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles."

Los Angeles prosecutor Jon Hatami criticized Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's decision not to file a felony case against Lee.

"Anyone who arms themselves with a deadly weapon, in this case a knife, and violently attacks an innocent person, famous or not, should be charged accordingly," Hatami said. "With only a misdemeanor charge, the person could be released soon, with only a slap on the wrist.

"That fails to provide justice to the victim, accountability for this person's actions and safety to the general public. These concepts, however, like public safety and justice, that most of us value, are concepts George Gascón can care less about."