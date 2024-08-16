USSS Pulls Agents From Biden to Bolster Trump Detail

The Secret Service shifted multiple agents from President Joe Biden's protective detail in an effort to boost Republican nominee Donald Trump's team, The New York Times reported.

It's unclear how many agents are being shifted to Trump, though the Times report called the move temporary.

The move comes after the assassination attempt on Trump last month at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was also reported Thursday that Trump will be encased in bulletproof glass at future outdoor rallies, another adjustment by the Secret Service.

The move to shift agents from one detail to another is unusual, a Secret Service official told the Times. However, Biden's reduced travel schedule since stepping away from the 2024 presidential campaign made the shift feasible, the Times reported.

Retired Secret Service agent Donald Mihalek told the Times he has seen members of the agency's presidential protective division temporarily shifted for United Nations events, for example. He also told the Times that the methodology of the Secret Service is "made to be flexible."

The Secret Service has been reeling since Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at the July 13 rally from about 400 feet away, grazing the former president's right ear. Crooks killed a rallygoer and injured two more before being killed by snipers.

Trump has not held an outdoor rally since, though he appeared outdoors for a news conference on Thursday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.