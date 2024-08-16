WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: secretservice | agents | biden | trump | detail

USSS Pulls Agents From Biden to Bolster Trump Detail

By    |   Friday, 16 August 2024 04:29 PM EDT

The Secret Service shifted multiple agents from President Joe Biden's protective detail in an effort to boost Republican nominee Donald Trump's team, The New York Times reported.

It's unclear how many agents are being shifted to Trump, though the Times report called the move temporary.

The move comes after the assassination attempt on Trump last month at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was also reported Thursday that Trump will be encased in bulletproof glass at future outdoor rallies, another adjustment by the Secret Service.

The move to shift agents from one detail to another is unusual, a Secret Service official told the Times. However, Biden's reduced travel schedule since stepping away from the 2024 presidential campaign made the shift feasible, the Times reported.

Retired Secret Service agent Donald Mihalek told the Times he has seen members of the agency's presidential protective division temporarily shifted for United Nations events, for example. He also told the Times that the methodology of the Secret Service is "made to be flexible."

The Secret Service has been reeling since Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at the July 13 rally from about 400 feet away, grazing the former president's right ear. Crooks killed a rallygoer and injured two more before being killed by snipers.

Trump has not held an outdoor rally since, though he appeared outdoors for a news conference on Thursday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Secret Service shifted multiple agents from President Joe Biden's protective detail in an effort to boost Republican nominee Donald Trump's team, The New York Times reported.
secretservice, agents, biden, trump, detail
236
2024-29-16
Friday, 16 August 2024 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved