Report: Secret Service Agent Leaves Trump Post to Breastfeed

A female Secret Service agent on duty to protect former President Donald Trump at a North Carolina rally Wednesday left her post to breastfeed without permission, RealClearPolitics (RCP) reported.

Soon before Trump's arrival in Asheville, North Carolina, the Secret Service site agent conducted a final sweep of the walking route "and found the agent breast-feeding her child in a room that is supposed to be set aside for important Secret Service official work, i.e. a potential emergency related to the president," RCP's Susan Crabtree posted Thursday on X.

The woman agent, out of the Atlanta Field Office, and two family members bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted by "unpinned" event staff into the room to breastfeed, sources told RCP.

Unpinned means they had not been cleared to be there by the Secret Service.

A Secret Service spokesman said the incident did not have an impact on the event and is under review.

"All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, RCP reported. "While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when he was shot in the ear, a spectator was killed, and two others were wounded. The alleged would-be assassin was shot and killed by law enforcement personnel.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned July 23 after the agency came under scrutiny for its failure to stop the shooter at the Trump rally.

Cheatle faced bipartisan condemnation when she appeared before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, declining to answer questions from frustrated lawmakers about the security plan for the rally and how law enforcement responded to the suspicious behavior of the gunman. Her resignation came less than 24 hours later.