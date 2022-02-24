×
Tags: Joe Biden | Ukraine | secret service | hunter biden | travel records

Secret Service Says Hunter Biden Travel Records Missing for 2010-13

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden
Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 30, 2010.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By    |   Thursday, 24 February 2022 03:26 PM

The Secret Service told Republican lawmakers that it can't find communications related to Hunter Biden's travels for three years when President Joe Biden was the vice president, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

Secret Service Director James Murray told Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that the agency didn't find any documents for their requests seeking unredacted records tied to Hunter Biden’s travels for specific years between January 2009 and January 2017, the Examiner reported.

"In consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, on June 11, 2021, the Secret Service provided documents responsive to your request in accordance with law, longstanding Executive Branch practice, and Department-wide standards," Murray wrote to the two GOP senators.

"In October 2020, the Secret Service worked extensively with your committees, and agreed to search parameters provided by your offices to identify communications regarding Mr. Biden's travel. These search parameters did not yield communications for the years 2010, 2011, or 2013."

Grassley and Johnson had asked for full travel records and criticized the agency for years of "inappropriate redactions" — especially related to a controversial Kazakhstan trip in 2014.

"[This] raises questions, given that USSS travel records show that Hunter Biden made trips to China and other destinations around the world, including, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Mexico," the senators said in their January letter.

"These inappropriate redactions impede our offices' ability to understand the full scope of the interactions between Hunter Biden, his associates, and the USSS. The USSS hid names and other information contained in email conversations regarding Hunter Biden without any proper legal justification."

Johnson and Grassley released a joint report in 2020, when they focused on Joe Biden's role in helping guide the Obama administration's Ukraine policy while Hunter Biden held a lucrative position on the board of Burisma, a private company with ties to Ukraine, the Examiner said.

