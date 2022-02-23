Federal Grand Jury Hears Testimony From Hunter Biden's Ex-Lovers: Reports

Two of Hunter Biden's ex-lovers reportedly have testified before the federal grand jury investigating President Joe Biden's son.

Zoe Kestan, 28, appeared before the panel in Wilmington, Del., on Feb. 15, a source told The New York Post.

Lunden Roberts, a 30-year-old former stripper who successfully sued Hunter Biden for paternity of her 3-year-old daughter, testified before the grand jury for several hours that same morning, the Daily Mail reported.

Hunter Biden revealed in December 2020 that his "tax affairs" were under federal investigation. David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, is overseeing the investigation.

Kestan was asked about Biden's whereabouts and spending habits during 2018, when they were seen attending art show openings and parties, the source told the Post.

She was asked what hotels Biden stayed at and whether Kestan knew where Hunter's money came from, the source said.

Kestan testified that Biden ordered her to withdraw "thousands of dollars at a time" from ATMs and gave her cash to purchase clothing, meals and other items, the Post reported.

The newspaper said Kestan testified about staying with Biden at high-priced hotspots, including Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont, where comedian John Belushi died from an overdose in 1982.

In his memoir "Beautiful Things," Biden said Chateau Marmont was where he admittedly "learned how to cook crack" before being "blacklisted" over complaints tied to his drug use.

Fox News reported that Hunter Biden sent Kestan three payments totaling $2,750 during a two-day period in November 2018.

Roberts, when seen leaving the courthouse, refused to discuss her testimony, the Daily Mail reported.

It was revealed last year that Hunter, 52, hired Roberts to work at Rosemont Seneca, his Washington, D.C.-based investment firm.

Rosemont Seneca was one of a handful of companies listed in a May 2019 grand jury subpoena that ordered JP Morgan Chase to hand over records of transactions between Hunter's various ventures and the Bank of China, the Daily Mail reported.

Roberts and Hunter conceived Navy Joan – the fourth of his five children – around December 2017 while he was still in a relationship with brother Beau's widow Hallie Biden.

Even after DNA proved he was the father, Hunter claimed he didn't have enough money to pay child support. After an Arkansas judge ordered him to produce financial records, he settled out of court.

CNN has reported that the federal probe is focused on Hunter Biden's business dealings in China while Politico claims it relates to whether he paid taxes on all of his income.

A subpoena seeking documents from Hunter Biden asked for information related to more than two dozen entities, including Ukraine gas company Burisma, a person familiar with a Justice Department tax investigation told The Associated Press in December 2020.

In January, the Post reported that a grand jury subpoena was issued 17 months before the 2020 election for Hunter Biden's bank transactions involving the Bank of China.