Hunter, Business Partners' Records Subpoenaed in 2019 Over China Deals

Hunter, Business Partners' Records Subpoenaed in 2019 Over China Deals
Hunter Biden (L) arrives before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Jim Lo Scalzo / POOL / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 30 January 2022 10:40 PM

The Department of Justice in 2019 subpoenaed records related to Hunter Biden and two of his business partners' deals in China, the New York Post reports.  

The order sent to JP Morgan Chase bank requested records of any international financial transactions involving Hunter, his uncle James Biden and former business associates Eric Schwerin and Devon Archer over the prior five years.

The filing, which targets financial ties between the four men and the Bank of China, was obtained by Marco Polo, an anti-corruption nonprofit established by former Trump administration official Garrett Ziegler. 

The subpoena was issued in May 2019 by Delaware’s U.S. Attorney Davis Weiss. Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, was a presidential candidate at the time.

A spokesperson for Hunter could not be reached for comment, the Post adds.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


