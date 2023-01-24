Democrats Push for New Assault Weapons Ban

Senate Democrats introduced legislation Monday that prohibits selling, manufacturing, transferring, and importing military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The bill was one of two brought up by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., as well as Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Another act raising the minimum purchasing age of assault weapons to 21 was also proposed.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., is set to release a companion version of the Senate group's Assault Weapons Ban in the House.

Feinstein pointed to the Monterey Park, California, shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration as the impetus for reintroducing the assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004 after a decade of enforcement.

"The constant stream of mass shootings have one common thread: They almost all involve assault weapons," the California senator claimed.

She added: "It's time we stand up to the gun lobby and remove these weapons of war from our streets, or at the very least keep them out of the hands of young people."

Authorities have identified 72-year-old Chinese immigrant Huu Can Tran as the suspected gunman in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio shooting that killed 11 and injured nine on Saturday, CNN reported.

Tran was found dead by a self-afflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with Torrance police Sunday, according to NBC News. No motive is currently known.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed Monday investigators discovered a .308-caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo, and items potentially used to create firearm suppressors at the suspect's home.

Police further recovered 42 shell casings and a large capacity magazine at the site of the shooting, in addition to a registered handgun in the suspect's white van.