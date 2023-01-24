×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: second amendment | gun rights | assault | weapons | shooting | firearms

Democrats Push for New Assault Weapons Ban

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 07:24 PM EST

Senate Democrats introduced legislation Monday that prohibits selling, manufacturing, transferring, and importing military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The bill was one of two brought up by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., as well as Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Another act raising the minimum purchasing age of assault weapons to 21 was also proposed.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., is set to release a companion version of the Senate group's Assault Weapons Ban in the House.

Feinstein pointed to the Monterey Park, California, shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration as the impetus for reintroducing the assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004 after a decade of enforcement.

"The constant stream of mass shootings have one common thread: They almost all involve assault weapons," the California senator claimed.

She added: "It's time we stand up to the gun lobby and remove these weapons of war from our streets, or at the very least keep them out of the hands of young people."

Authorities have identified 72-year-old Chinese immigrant Huu Can Tran as the suspected gunman in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio shooting that killed 11 and injured nine on Saturday, CNN reported.

Tran was found dead by a self-afflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with Torrance police Sunday, according to NBC News. No motive is currently known.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed Monday investigators discovered a .308-caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo, and items potentially used to create firearm suppressors at the suspect's home.

Police further recovered 42 shell casings and a large capacity magazine at the site of the shooting, in addition to a registered handgun in the suspect's white van.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Democrats introduced legislation Monday that prohibits selling, manufacturing, transferring, and importing military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
second amendment, gun rights, assault, weapons, shooting, firearms
279
2023-24-24
Tuesday, 24 January 2023 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved