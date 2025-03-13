Duffy Plans Investigation Into Cheating Allegations at FAA

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on Thursday he will launch an investigation into allegations of minority candidates cheating on tests to get hired at the Federal Aviation Administration.

"I am launching a full investigation into the DEI hiring allegations at the FAA immediately," Duffy said on social media. "If true, swift accountability will come for those responsible. We need the best and brightest, not buzzword, DEI hires."

Duffy was responding to a report from the Daily Mail that highlighted a DEI activist on voicemail in 2014 offering "minority air traffic controller candidates the chance to cheat in a make-or-break entry exam."

Shelton Snow, a member of the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees is heard on the voicemail promising advance access to test answers, Daily Mail reported.

"There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send that to you via email," said Snow, an air traffic operations supervisor based out of New York, on the voicemail, Daily Mail reported. "I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question."

The inside info was made available in 2014 to African Americans, females, and other minority candidates – but whites were left out of the loop to "minimize competition," Daily Mail reported.

"I know several people who cheated, and I know several people who are controlling planes as we speak," a former employee told Daily Mail.