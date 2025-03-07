Defense Dept. DEI Imagery Purge Questioned

U.S. military personnel have been hard at work looking for images on websites managed by Defense Department offices. It's part of the Trump administration's plan to remove images that may be viewed as supporting DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives.

Some indications are that the effort may be targeting images that convey historical aspects of military history that don't fit into the DEI picture.

The bomber "Enola Gay" that dropped an atomic bomb on Japan during WWII, a Medal of Honor recipient, and women who were among the first to make it through Marine infantry training are in a list of those posts and photos ready for deletion, reports The Associated Press.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had given military branches until Wednesday to complete the data review and delete text and photos found to match the directions of President Donald Trump in an order to purge DEI material, according to the AP.

The government memorandum to military offices reads in part, "By March 5, 2025, all Components must remove and archive DoD news articles, photos, and videos promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), including content related to critical race theory, gender ideology, and identity-based programs."

The process has put a strain on some defense offices, reports Newsweek. It said the Marine Corps has one employee tasked with reviewing 1,600 social media accounts that may contain material covered by the order.