Biden Admin Spent Trillions on DEI Initiatives

The Biden administration spent trillions of dollars on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, according to findings from a study published Monday by the Functional Government Initiative and the Center for Renewing America.

The report, titled "DEI Spending in the Biden Administration," identified 460 programs across 24 federal agencies that diverted resources to DEI initiatives.

They included plans by the Defense Department to "integrate environmental/economic justice tools," for the Department of Labor to "embed equity in a sustainable manner that recognizes the multiple and overlapping identities held by workers," and for FEMA to "install equity as a foundation of emergency management."

"DEI is deeply rooted throughout all aspects of the federal government, and it needs to be eliminated completely," CRA senior adviser Wade Miller said in a statement. "Thankfully, the Trump administration has already embarked on a vitally necessary complete audit of each and every government program."

Roderick Law, a spokesman for FGI, said: "The dual study could both expedite the elimination of DEI from the executive branch and show just how quickly pernicious ideologies can spread inside the government. … After President Biden lavishly funded and pushed these controversial principles into every possible area of government, our hope is that raising these questions and offering Congress and responsible executive branch officials' tools and suggestions can keep it from happening again."

President Donald Trump in January signed executive orders targeting DEI programs.