Sen. Rick Scott: Build Border Wall

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., saying President Joe Biden's border policies are a "catastrophe," called for construction of the border wall to be completed.

Scott's comments came in a tweet and in a Wednesday speech on the Senate floor, where he spoke in favor of a bill he introduced with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.



The proposed Border's Unused Idle and Lying Dormant Inventory Transfer (BUILD IT) Act would require the federal government to transfer any material associated with the construction of the southern border barrier to any state, upon request, for the materials' original purpose.

"In January 2021, President Biden terminated construction of the southern border wall," read a statement released by Scott's office on Wednesday. "Since President Biden's order to cease construction of the southern border barrier went into effect, the federal government began paying contractors over $3 million a day to look over unused border material, according to a report by the Minority Staff of the Government Operations and Border Management Subcommittee, a part of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

"It is estimated that roughly one quarter of a billion dollars in taxpayer-funded materials are sitting on our southern border, yet Democrats blocked its passage."

Scott, in his speech said: "Mr. President, the crisis at the United States' southern border is raging out of control. Unlike Joe Biden, I've traveled down to the southern border to hear from local leaders, law enforcement and our brave border patrol agents.

"I had the opportunity to talk with border patrol in Arizona and Texas, and listened as they told me about how hard their job has become thanks to Joe Biden's radical open border policies.

"What makes you mad is that while all this is happening, massive piles of supplies to complete the border wall — all already paid for by American taxpayers — are just sitting in piles in the desert going to waste. The Biden administration refuses to use these materials because they want an open border.

"So that's why I'm here with my good friend from Iowa, Senator Joni Ernst. We think it's time to end the madness on the southern border and if Joe Biden won't do his job, we should let the states take care of it."

In an all-caps tweet, Scott added: "We need to Finish the Wall & Secure The Border before Title 42 ends & our brave agents are left to pick up the pieces of Biden's catastrophe."