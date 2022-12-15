Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Border-Wall Plan 'Long-Term Solution'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton commended Gov. Greg Abbott for securing funding and approving the construction of a large portion of the Trump-era border wall.

"This is the long-term solution that would actually work," Paxton told Newsmax on Thursday while appearing on "American Agenda."

Paxton said Congress originally appropriated funding to finish the 1,900-mile border wall, but the Biden administration has ignored the wishes of congressional lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

"All the money that was [earmarked for the wall project], and they're just leaving it there to rot," said Paxton, who said Texas has completed tasks "the Biden administration has failed to do."

Paxton added: "It's an expensive process for us. ... we can't build the whole wall" — covering Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California — "but we're doing the best we can."

During his Newsmax interview, Paxton was asked about the so-called "practicality" of a high wall covering every inch of rugged Texas terrain, and whether high-tech advancements — such as drones and electronic sensors — might serve a better purpose in patrolling border entry ports.

Paxton said "absolutely," but also included the caveat: "Even if we caught [migrants illegally crossing the southern border], the Biden administration has this little 'asylum' deal going on."

Paxton said Border Patrol officials — under the direction of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — are condoning a system of illegal immigrants claiming asylum, border officials letting them go after booking an immigration hearing, and then knowing the same migrants might never be heard from again after crossing into the U.S.

"It's hard to imagine that any of these ideas are going to work, when the Biden administration's essentially telling people, Come on in, you don't have to hide anymore,'" said Paxton.

