US to Repair Gaps in Southern Border Fence

The Department of Homeland Security announced this week that repairing gaps along the southern border fence is "a top priority" for the agency, the New York Post reports.

In a press release on Tuesday, the agency announced that "Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas has authorized U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to move forward with activities necessary to address life, safety, environmental, and remediation requirements for border barrier projects located within the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego, Yuma, and El Paso Sectors."

It adds that "CBP intends to prioritize remediation projects needed to address life and safety issues – including the protection of individuals, USBP Agents, and nearby communities from potential harm – and avert environmental damage or degradation."

This will include "closing small gaps and installing gates that were only partially installed or incomplete," along with other improvements.

"Work within the El Paso and Yuma Sectors will include closing small gaps and installing incomplete gates, including seven open vehicle gate gaps in the Yuma Sector and one monument gate gap in the El Paso Sector," the release continued.

It later added, "As this is a top priority, DHS will move as expeditiously as possible, while still maintaining environmental stewardship including actions consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)."