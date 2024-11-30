Schwarzenegger's Home Targeted With Bomb Threat

Former Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s home was targeted with bomb threats over the Thanksgiving weekend, reports TMZ.

Los Angeles police officers on Thanksgiving morning responded to a call that a bomb had been placed in Schwarzenegger’s mailbox, though it was “determined there was no evidence of any explosives,” LAPD officer Keven Terzes told the Los Angeles Times.

Six Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut were also targeted by bomb threats on their homes last week, the lawmakers or their offices said.

Sen. Chris Murphy and all five House members — Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, John Larson, Jahana Hayes, and Rosa DeLauro — reported being the subject of such threats. Police who responded said they found no evidence of explosives on the lawmakers’ properties.

The bomb threats against Democrats happened a day after a number of President-elect Donald Trump’s most prominent Cabinet picks and appointees reported that they had received such threats, as well as “swatting attacks,” in which perpetrators initiate an emergency law enforcement response against a victim under false pretenses.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.